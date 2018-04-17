LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group seeking a public vote on expanded gambling in Arkansas is asking the state Supreme Court to force Attorney General Susan Rutledge to approve and certify the ballot title.
The group Driving Arkansas Forward filed a petition Tuesday with the state’s high court.
Driving Arkansas Forward is trying to put a proposal on the November ballot to legalize casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties, as well as at the Oaklawn horse track in Hot Springs and at the Southland greyhound track in West Memphis.
But Rutledge must sign off on any proposed ballot language and has so far rejected four separate attempts.
Rutledge said in a statement she is upholding her duty to ensure that voters fully understand the issue presented on the ballot.