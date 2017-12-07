NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont tour boat could be sold to a nonprofit group to keep it plying the waters of Lake Memphremagog along the U.S.-Canadian border.

The Caledonian-Record reports that a group called Memphremagog Community Maritime also hopes to transform the boat, the Northern Star, into a floating museum and classroom when it’s not being used for tours. The Newport-based group is seeking nonprofit status and hopes to raise about $500,000 to buy the boat.

The boat’s current owner, Chris Johansen, says his for-profit tour operation has been devastated by unfavorable weather. He brought the boat from Lake Champlain to Lake Memphremagog, along the Vermont-Quebec border, in the fall of 2012.