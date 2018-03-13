DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Education officials have reached another milestone in the work to open a new elementary school at the Kentucky School for the Deaf.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday in Danville. Officials say the school will include classrooms, a multi-purpose room, a kitchen area and dormitory space for 20 students.
State Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt says the new facility will provide the state’s youngest deaf and hard of hearing students and their teachers with a place that’s conducive to excellent teaching and learning. He says students deserve it.
Officials say contractors have started ground preparation for the new school. The building is scheduled for completion in December.
The Kentucky School for the Deaf serves about 100 deaf and hard of hearing students from preschool through grade 12 on its Danville campus.