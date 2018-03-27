BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — School officials in Bozeman held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the city’s new high school.

General contractor Steve Langlas says he hopes to have the $93 million project completed by June 2020 so the school can open that fall. He estimates the construction will create 200 to 250 jobs.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Bozeman Schools Superintendent Rob Watson thanked voters for passing the $125 million bond issue, which also includes money to modernize Bozeman High School.

Bozeman High is expected to have an enrollment of 2,400 students by the time the second high school opens.

The name of the school, mascot and colors are still to be determined.

