RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Construction of a nearly $7 million early childhood and community center will soon get underway in Rapid City.

Rural America Initiatives, city officials and others broke ground Monday for the 28,000-square-foot center that will combine Head Start programs that are currently scattered in trailer-type buildings in various locations.

RAI is funded primarily by federal grants and serves about 1,200 at-risk children and their families in Rapid City. The programs offered at the center are designed to help children of homeless families, those in foster care, handicapped or whose caregiver is incarcerated.

The Rapid City Journal says a traditional Lakota medicine man, Richard Moves Camp, blessed the construction site during the ceremonial groundbreaking.

