PEACHAM, Vt. (AP) — A single-vehicle rollover crash in Peacham has killed a teenager from Groton.

Vermont State Police 17-year-old Tyler Curtis was a passenger in a car driven by a 16-year-old Groton boy when it went off the road, hit a tree and rolled onto its roof just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver and a 16-year-old passenger were not hurt. They were both wearing seatbelts; Curtis was not.

Police say speed and inattention appear to be factors in the crash.