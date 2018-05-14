JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A grocery store is slated to open in the downtown area of a Mississippi city.

Roberts Co. vice-president David Roberts says demolition will begin in 60 days or sooner with an opening date of late 2019, early 2020. It will be the sole grocery store in the Jackson downtown area.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Monday that Corner Market signed a standard 10-year lease in the Landmark building, which has been largely vacant since AT&T left in 2012.

Corner Market will concentrate on a deli approach with fruits, vegetables and basic essentials. There will be a lunch counter available and indoor seating in the Landmark’s common area.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay says grocery store access is critically important to any community and believes a downtown grocery store is a sign of things to come.