CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife officials are puzzled why a grizzly bear that killed a hunting guide and injured his client was behaving so aggressively.
The grizzly attacked the men Friday and charged five Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees Sunday in the wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park.
Two game officers opened fire, killing the bear in an area where Wyoming officials want a judge to allow people to hunt grizzlies.
State game department official Brad Hovinga said Monday that the female bear’s later attack made sense because the workers had trapped her cub.
But Hovinga says it’s unclear why it attacked earlier. The hunter and guide were cutting up an elk but the bears didn’t appear to be after the meat or taken by surprise.
Game officials euthanized the young bear.