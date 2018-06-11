KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed a 500-pound grizzly bear while he was hunting for black bears in northwestern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish said the adult male bear was killed May 20 on U.S. Forest Service land in the Swan Valley.

The hunter told game wardens that he mistakenly believed the animal to be a black bear. It was not immediately known whether he received a citation.

Grizzlies are protected in northwestern Montana as a threatened species under federal law. Black bear hunters must pass a bear identification test before receiving their license.

Tabish referred questions about the investigation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where an agency spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.