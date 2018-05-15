KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have captured a subadult male grizzly near McGregor Lake in a culvert trap after it had been spotted frequenting residential areas.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the bear captured April 28 was 3 years old and weighed 246 pounds (112 kilograms). After it was captured, it was fitted with a GPS radio collar and relocated to the Big Creek drainage on the west side of Lake Koocanusa in the Kootenai National Forest.

This capture is of particular interest to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks because it occurred outside of the five established grizzly recovery areas, meaning grizzlies have expanded their territory.

Dillon Tabish, the agency’s regional information and education program manager, said Montana has never had grizzlies in that area before.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com