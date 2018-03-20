GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — State wildlife officials say grizzly bears have begun leaving their dens along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist Mike Madel said Tuesday that based on reported sightings and footprints, he estimates four or five bears are out.

Madel says the bears are out a little later than last year.

When bears first emerge they usually spend several days or weeks near their dens before moving down in elevation to search for food near rivers and streams.

People who live on ranches and in communities along the Rocky Mountain Front should take the normal precautions such as securely storing garbage and taking down bird feeders while recreationists are cautioned to carry bear spray.