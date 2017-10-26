CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Fresh tracks found on a dirt road in a rural, prairie area east of Cody in northwest Wyoming are the latest example of grizzly bears roaming into areas of the state where they haven’t been in a century.

The tracks, confirmed by state Game and Fish Department bear experts, were discovered Oct. 18 by local resident Virginia Schmidt while she was hiking next to her family ranch.

The 27-year-old Schmidt says she was shocked to see grizzly tracks because grizzlies haven’t been in the area since her family has lived on the Double Doc Ranch.

Dan Thompson is the large carnivore section supervisor with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Thompson says game managers have been busy capturing and relocating grizzly bears that are expanding into the Cody area.