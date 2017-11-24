GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear shot by an elk hunter who said the animal charged at him has been found dead west of Augusta.
The Great Falls Tribune reports Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens found the dead grizzly on Wednesday, a day after the Great Falls hunter reported he startled the animal. The hunter said the grizzly continued to charge even after he fired a warning shot.
The sex and the age of the bear were not immediately available.
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com