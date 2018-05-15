YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists will be conducting bear research in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks over the next couple of months.
The research is part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears and black bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Beginning May 21 and through July, biologists will bait and trap bears at several remote sites within Yellowstone National Park. Similar research has started in neighboring Grand Teton park.
When bear research and trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public to stay out of the area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
None of the trap sites in Yellowstone will be located near any established hiking trails or backcountry campsites.