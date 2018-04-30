LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has trapped and relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.

The bear was captured for frequenting residential areas and livestock calving pastures on private lands on the South Fork of the Shoshone River west of Cody.

Game managers moved the bear to the Bear Creek drainage about 10 miles northeast of Dubois. The release site is located in currently occupied grizzly bear habitat.

The Game and Fish Department stresses the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants, such as food items, garbage and animal feed away from bears.