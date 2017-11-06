LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — A hunter in Montana was attacked by a grizzly bear while tracking an elk he shot, leaving him with injuries to his hand.

Authorities say the man was tracking the elk on Saturday in the Rock Creek-Tom Miner area after shooting it the day prior. He reported getting separated from his hunting party before the bear charged him from about 30 yards (27 meters) away and knocked it him to the ground.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park Warden Sergeant Matt Wemple said the man was able to deploy bear spray, but the nozzle of the spray got stuck so he ended up throwing the canister at the bear. The hunter was bit on his hand, but he’s OK.

Wemple said the bear probably claimed the hunter’s kill in the area.