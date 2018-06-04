WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kathy Griffin will be honored Tuesday by West Hollywood for raising more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS services and LGBTQ causes.
The city will present Griffin with a Rainbow Key Award as part of an annual ceremony honoring individuals who have made contributions to the LGBTQ community.
Griffin is in the midst of a comeback following the uproar after she posed for a photo shoot while holding a fake severed Donald Trump head in May 2017.
Griffin apologized, but later retracted it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake VIEW
- As Trump touts powers, lawyers ready for fight
- Authorities: Teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
- 5 injured when gunman opens fire at Dallas football game
The comedian addressed the fallout of the image, which included death threats and lost jobs, in an interview with The Associated Press in April before she embarked on a North American tour.
West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.