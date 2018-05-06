INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Shaun Clark was sitting on his front porch two days after his son was killed in a skateboarding accident when he saw a little boy on a scooter without a helmet.

The grief-stricken Southern California father immediately ran and grabbed a helmet and shouted after the boy, begging him to put it on.

So began Clark and his wife’s mission to give helmets to children and teens from low-income families in the Coachella Valley and Desert Sands Unified School Districts.

The Desert Sun reports that Clark and his wife have distributed 6,000 bright green helmets to children in the region through the 4ShayJ Foundation. And they’ve now set their sights on the Palm Springs Unified School District.

___

Information from: The Desert Sun, http://www.desertsun.com