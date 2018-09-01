CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in west-central Idaho have safely detonated a grenade a woman found in her deceased brother’s trailer.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office says the woman took what she thought was a fake grenade to the sheriff’s office in Cascade on Friday.

Deputies determined the grenade could be live and blocked off the area.

A bomb squad from Mountain Home Air Force Base arrived and detonated the device at about 4 p.m. at a ranch site.