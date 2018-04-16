ST. LOUIS (AP) — A top official with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says the “egregious mistake” of hiring a man who bungled the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens should not prompt dismissal of the indictment against the governor.

In a court hearing Monday in Greitens felony invasion-of-privacy case, Chief Trial Assistant Robert Dierker admitted that the actions of William Tisaby have “created a terrible appearance” and given the false impression that the prosecutor’s office hid evidence, including delaying handing over notes and a videotape from depositions.

Judge Rex Burlison will rule Thursday on a request from Greitens’ lawyers to dismiss the indictment. Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a private investigator, rather than relying on St. Louis police for the investigation.