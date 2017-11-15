JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens’ efforts to replace Missouri’s top education official are set to come to a head during a closed State Board of Education meeting.
But it appears unlikely that there’s enough support among board members to oust Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven during Tuesday’s meeting.
Three members recently appointed by the Republican governor requested the meeting.
It takes five votes to fire Vandeven, and one of the five people Greitens appointed is hesitant. Unless Vandeven’s opponents can sway one of the three board members appointed under the previous governor, they’ll be at least one vote short.
Vandeven’s departure would allow Greitens to appoint a replacement. He flew in a former leader of a charter school management organization in August.
Requests for comment to the governor’s office were not immediately returned.