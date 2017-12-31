GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is borrowing money to help pay for improvements to its sewer system.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville City Council members voted for the $2 million short-term loan during their final meeting of 2017.
The loan is a tax anticipation note, which must be repaid by March 15. This is the first time since 2012 for Greenville to take out a short-term loan of this type.
The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring Greenville to eliminate the possibility of sewer overflows. The project costs about $20.5 million. The city has been paid about $2.6 million for it since 2014.
