COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Greenland’s ruling center-left Siumut party has topped the polls in the election for the sparsely populated Arctic island’s parliament, but both it and its main rival saw their votes reduced.

With all votes counted, Siumut had 27.2 percent of the vote, and outgoing Premier Kim Kielsen said he would try to form a governing coalition. Left-leaning Inuit Ataqatigiit took 25.5 percent of the vote, while the center-right Democrats came in third.

The vote to renew the 31-seat assembly, or Inatsisartut, featured discussions on what the semi-independent Danish territory needs to do to become independent. Many harbor hopes of independence, but know the economy, which depends mainly on fisheries, needs to improve.

No official turnout was given.