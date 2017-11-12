SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Greene County officials say Missouri owes the county $1.76 million in overdue payments for housing state inmates.

The Springfield News-Leader reports having that state money would help Greene County balance its budget but it wouldn’t prevent the roughly $3 million in cuts officials expect to make.

Greene County Commissioner Bob Cirtin says the overdue payments for housing state inmates would be used to strengthen the county’s reserves.

The Missouri Department of Corrections estimates that the state owes more than 100 counties about $19 million total for housing state prisoners in local jails.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com