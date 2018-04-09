GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Four people were injured when a car crashed into a house on Green Bay’s west side, pushing it almost a foot off its foundation and shearing off a gas line.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Vanden Avond says the house was left uninhabitable after the Saturday afternoon incident.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that the car crossed half a dozen yards, struck a tree and a porch and then crashed into the house.
The four people in the car were injured and taken to hospitals. No in the house was hurt.
Firefighters shut off the severed gas line.
Police are continuing to investigate.
___
Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com