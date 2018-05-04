GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man convicted of killing a Ledgeview woman whose body was found in a northeastern Wisconsin farm field has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury in March found George Burch guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2016 death of Nicole VanderHeyden. Her beaten and strangled body was found in a Bellevue field the day after she went to a concert and then left a bar alone.

Judge John Zakowski said during sentencing that Burch would deserve the death penalty if it was allowed in Wisconsin.

Court documents say DNA evidence was matched to Burch. Using information from his cellphone, investigators say they were able to place Burch near the bar VanderHeyden was last seen as well as her home and the field.