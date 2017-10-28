DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Brown County authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that left three people dead and two people critically injured.
The sheriff’s office says a 38-year-old Green Bay man drove the wrong way onto an exit ramp and entered Highway 57 going south in the northbound lanes around 1:45 p.m. Friday. He collided head-on with a northbound car in Dyckesville, northeast of Green Bay.
The Green Bay man was flown to a hospital where dead on arrival. Two Appleton women in the back seat of the northbound car, ages 56 and 84, died at the scene. The driver of the northbound car and a front-seat passenger were hospitalized in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office says all four people in the northbound car were related.
Names won’t be released until Sunday.