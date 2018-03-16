GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Green Bay confirm that a body recovered from the East River is that of a man who had been missing since December.

Ryan Riebe was 25 when he went missing Dec. 22 after leaving a drug store on a bicycle. Rescue crews responding to a report of a person who fell through the ice found shoe and bicycle tire prints on the ice, suggesting the person tried to cross the river but didn’t make it. Searchers couldn’t enter the river then due to currents and ice. Police found nothing on sonar.

The search resumed this month. Divers were getting ready to go into the water Thursday afternoon when they discovered a body with sonar.

The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday that it was Riebe’s body.