THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say that two Greek soldiers freed after spending months in a Turkish prison have been released from hospital following medical checks and are returning to their families.
The two were given a clean bill of health Wednesday from a military hospital in northern Greece, a Greek military official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details.
They soldiers flew back from Turkey on a Greek government plane after being released from prison in the northwestern Turkish town of Edirne late Tuesday.
The men were arrested March 1 for entering Turkey illegally after crossing the heavily militarized land border. Greece strongly protested their detention, arguing they had strayed across during a patrol in poor visibility due to bad weather.
