TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say a Greek policeman has been arrested after he was found with a pistol.
A statement Saturday said that 98 other Greeks were denied entry to the country due to a lack of documentation or being on a list of banned persons.
All, including the 35-year-old policeman from the northern city of Igoumenitsa who was identified only by the initials M.G, were heading to the village of Bularat, in southern Albania, to take part in a family ceremony for an Albanian-Greek citizen who was killed in a gunbattle with police in October.
Konstantinos Kacifa died Oct. 28 during an event to celebrate Greece’s entry into World War II against Italy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A housekeeper without papers has been making Trump's bed VIEW
- 77 years after Pearl Harbor attack, military still identifying the nameless dead, sending them home VIEW
- Moose rings Alaska home's doorbell
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- In White House shake-up, Kelly's departure now seems certain WATCH
The incident has heightened tensions between Greece and Albania.