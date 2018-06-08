Nation & World Greek police say smuggling vehicle carrying 16 migrants crashes on northern highway; 6 dead Originally published June 8, 2018 at 12:45 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say smuggling vehicle carrying 16 migrants crashes on northern highway; 6 dead. The Associated Press Next StoryPutin: Cooperation with China at “unprecedented level” Previous StorySyrian war monitor and paramedics say airstrike on rebel-held village in northwest kills at least 35.