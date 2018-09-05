Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have recovered a 2,000-year-old statue of Aphrodite, the ancient goddess of love, which was among a batch of antiquities stolen from a museum storeroom on the island of Santorini.

Police say a man who had allegedly been trying to sell the 80-centimeter (31-inch) marble work was arrested Tuesday in the southern seaside town of Loutraki. Another two Greek men have been identified as suspected accomplices.

A police statement Wednesday said the director of the Santorini museum confirmed the artifact was stolen from the storeroom.

Earlier this year, a museum watchman and another suspect were arrested for allegedly stealing antiquities from the storage area, and about 20 pottery and stone artifacts were recovered.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No inventory of other missing artifacts was published, and it was unclear how many were stolen.

The Associated Press