THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested a trafficker carrying 90 migrants in his truck container.
The truck was inspected outside the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Friday morning, police announced Saturday.
Police arrested the truck driver, a 55-year-old Greek man.
The migrants included 21 minors, police said, with more than 60 Iraqis and others from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Congo and Iran. They had crossed from Turkey, having paid 1,800 euros ($2,100) each to be transported to Athens, police said.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
In a separate incident close to Greece’s border with Turkey, police arrested a 39-year-old Syrian national who was carrying ten migrants, nine Syrians and one Iraqi in his passenger car, police said.