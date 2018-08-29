ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Workers on Greece’s ferries are to hold a 24-hour strike next Monday in a pay dispute linked to the end of the country’s international bailouts.
The strike is expected to halt all ferry services Greece’s between islands and the mainland.
The Panhellenic Seafarers’ Federation on Wednesday renewed its demand for a 5 percent salary hike for ferry workers following an eight-year pay freeze during the country’s bailout era.
Employers have reportedly offered a 1 percent increase.
The dispute is expected to be the first of many between unions and employers following the end of Greece’s final bailout program earlier this month.
Workers saw a steep loss in earnings during the bailout years as the country avoided bankruptcy only through loans from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund.