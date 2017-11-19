ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say that the body of an 83-year-old man has been found in the Athens suburb of Mandra that was struck by flash flooding, raising the overall death toll to 20.

The body was dug out from debris on Sunday several kilometers from where the man was last seen. He had gone hunting when the deadly flash flood struck Wednesday.

Two people are still missing. The government has declared an emergency in areas in central and northern Greece hit by heavy rains last week. There were no casualties in those areas.

More heavy rain fell Sunday across Greece and the bad weather is expected to continue Monday.