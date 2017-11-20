ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department says search crews have recovered the body of a one person missing since deadly floods struck near Athens last week, bringing the death toll to 21.

The man’s body was recovered Tuesday in the Mandra district west of Athens, the area hardest hit by the floods and where the vast majority of fatalities occurred.

Disaster response crews continue to search for one more missing person.

Wednesday’s floods turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, flung cars into buildings, swept away walls and inundated a section of a major highway. Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly homes and small businesses in the modest working-class district of Mandra and nearby Nea Peramos, were damaged.