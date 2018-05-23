THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three men have been convicted over the videotaped assault of the mayor of Greece’s second-largest city, which had touched off a heated political debate over public order.
A court in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday sentenced the men, aged 20 to 36, to between 14 and 21 months on assault and public disturbance charges. All were released pending appeal.
Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, 75, was punched and kicked during a weekend ceremony honoring Greek victims of mass killings by Turks during World War I.
The mayor alleged the assault had been planned by right-wing extremists.
Following the incident, Greece’s two main political parties accused one another of turning a blind eye to politically motivated violence.