ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescue crews are continuing the search for two people still missing from last week’s deadly flash floods west of the Greek capital that killed at least 20 people, while the government announced relief measures for those whose homes or businesses were damaged.

Last Wednesday’s floods on the outskirts of Athens turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris that flung cars against buildings, inundated homes and businesses and cut a section of a major highway. Those who died drowned in their homes or were swept away by the floodwater. Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos announced emergency aid for those affected, including a tax-free benefit of 5,000 euros per damaged household and 8,000 euros per damaged business.