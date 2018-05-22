KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The greatest woman climber of Mount Everest who just returned from her ninth successful ascent of the highest peak says she wants to be an inspiration to all women so they too can achieve their dreams.
Lhakpa Sherpa was guiding some 50 climbers with her brother when she scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak last week, breaking her own record for the most climbs by a woman.
The 44-year-old says she is returning next year for another climb.
She says she’s also looking forward to seeing her three children back in Connecticut, where she works as a dishwasher at the Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax