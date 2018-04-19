GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls man was found guilty of kidnapping and assault for beating a woman and holding a knife to her throat.

Police shot and injured Kevin Parisian on April 20, 2017 when he refused to drop the weapon.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a jury deliberated for less than an hour Wednesday before finding Parisian guilty.

Police responded to Parisian’s apartment and found him in the doorway with a knife to his then-girlfriend’s throat. She told officers she had told Parisian earlier in the day she was going to leave him and that he had assaulted her for hours until she was able to call her daughter, who called police.

Parisian’s defense attorney argued Parisian was frustrated because the woman had taken his money and car keys.

