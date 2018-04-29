HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 58-year-old Great Falls man has died in a single-vehicle crash in central Montana.

The Helena Independent-Record reports the crash was reported about 7 p.m. Saturday just off Interstate 15 near Cascade.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado south when he missed a turn, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and ejecting the man.

The patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to the crash.

It was the 32nd fatal crash on a Montana roadway so far this year.

