GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls dentist who began mushing only a few years ago finished 39th in Alaska’s Iditarod sled-dog race.

Brett Bruggeman finished the 1,000-mile race to Nome in 11 days, 20 hours and 21 minutes. Some 52 mushers had completed the course as of Saturday.

Bruggeman and his teenage son Spencer started a dog kennel about five years ago when Spencer developed an interest in sled-dog racing, and now have 40 dogs.

The Great Falls Tribune reports they train near Lincoln or Neihart and that Bruggeman had only raced in Montana’s “Race To The Sky” before competing in the Iditarod.