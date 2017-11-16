WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is upending longstanding precedent on two judicial nominees.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Thursday he’s going ahead with confirmation hearings for two appellate court nominees, Davis Stras of Minnesota and Kyle Duncan of Louisiana.

Grassley says he won’t allow a senator to block a nominee by refusing to return a so-called blue slip signing off on a home-state judicial nominee.

Grassley says the Senate has traditionally used the blue slip as a courtesy to get the views of home-state senators on nominees.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says the decision will allow President Donald Trump to cut Democrats out of the process for selecting judicial nominees and continue a pattern of selecting nominees she calls far outside the mainstream.