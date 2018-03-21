PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma emergency management officials say a grass fire in rural McClain County has forced at least one home to be evacuated.

The grass fire flared up Wednesday afternoon near Dibble, located about 37 miles (59 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Keli Cain, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, says at least one residence has been evacuated due to the flames. McClain County sheriff’s deputies are working to relocate other nearby residents.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the grass fire.

The National Weather Service in Norman says conditions are favorable for additional grass fires in parts of central and western Oklahoma through Friday. Forecasters say warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity will combine to increase the grass fire danger in the area.