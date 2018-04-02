COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Crews are battling a nearly 300-acre (121-hectare) wildfire that has forced 280 people from their homes east of Colorado Springs.

KRDO-TV reports the blaze started Monday afternoon and spread quickly before firefighters slowed its growth by cutting fire lines through the grassy and brushy terrain. No homes were reported burned, and the Red Cross has set up an evacuation center.

El Paso County spokesman Dave Rose tells The Gazette the fire came “really close” to some homes, and firefighters were forced to defend multiple structures.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helped take at least eight llamas to the county fairgrounds in Calhan.