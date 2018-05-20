LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska projects that encourage outdoor recreation could be eligible for grants.

The state Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for the outdoor recreation grants. The program is funded by federal money.

The grants could cover as much as half of the cost of athletic fields, swimming pools, splash pads, picnic areas or other facilities.

The projects must be sponsored by a city, county or natural resources district to qualify.

Grant applications are due by Sept. 7. More information is available online on the commission’s website.