LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A public-private partnership is offering matching grants of up to $3,000 each to support tree-planting projects around Michigan.
The program is operated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a nonprofit group called ReLeaf Michigan, and the DTE Energy Foundation, which provides the funding. It will distribute $70,000 in grants in 2018.
Lynette Dowler of the DTE Energy Foundation says the 22-year-old partnership has resulted in the planting of more than 46,000 trees and seedlings.
Among those eligible to apply are local governments, nonprofit organizations, tribes and schools.
Trees can be planted on public property such as parks, road rights of way and school grounds. Grants require a 1-to-1 match consisting of cash contributions or in-kind services, including volunteer labor.
Applications must be postmarked by June 8.