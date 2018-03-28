KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee communities of all sizes can now apply for grants to build or improve dog parks in their areas.
State officials say The Boyd Foundation is taking applications for a Dog Park Dash Grant of up to $25,000 to build or improve dog parks in their community. One community will win $100,000 for being the most actively engaged in making Tennessee the most pet friendly state.
Over the next three years, the foundation will award $3 million in total grants for the building and enhancement of dog parks.
The deadline for this year’s application is June 20. Communities can apply at dogparkdash.com/apply.
