SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Students can learn what gives the Prairie State its name this summer thanks to a grant program that pays for field trips to study Illinois’ biodiversity.
Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources have announced $107,000 in Biodiversity Field Trip Grants. The money will allow 9,800 students from 35 counties to take nature-based field trips.
Rauner says the field trips will teach students the importance of conserving and protecting the environment. The funds come from private donations and have paid for 148 field trips this year.
Teachers from all grades are encouraged to apply for next year’s funding cycle. Applications are due Jan. 31.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
The grant program has distributed more than $1 million since its creation in 2001.