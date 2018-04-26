GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The state is spending $40,000 to help remove nearly 20,000 scrap tires in Genesee County.

The Flint Journal says the tires were left behind by someone who was renting the property for a business in Genesee Township. A building sign says Team 80 Motorsports.

It could take weeks to remove the tires. They can fill with water and create a health hazard by becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Property owner Mark Egner says state and local officials have been “very helpful and responsive.”

Vicky Saties, who manages a bar next door, calls the piles a “jungle of tires.”

The tires will be shredded and used to make energy. The state grant comes from Michigan’s scrap tire fund, which gets $1.50 from every vehicle transfer in Michigan.

